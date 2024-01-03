Christians urged to forgive one another to tap God's blessings

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku

An officer at the Nazareth Assembly of the Church of Pentecost in the Nyamenlekwagyina District at Menzezor, Deacon Thomas Blay, has called on believers in Christendom to forgive one another, unite and forge ahead as unique in the body of Christ.



He said it was only when believers exercised the act of forgiveness that God would also forgive their sins.



According to him, the spirit of unforgiveness would not allow God to forgive their sins and attract the manifold blessings of God.



Deacon Blay said this in a sermon at a Watchnight service on New Year's eve at the Nazareth Assembly of the Church of Pentecost at Menzezor in the Ellembelle District in the Axim Area.



All the believers who filled the church auditorium to capacity, were dancing, singing with joyful noise for being ushered into the New Year.



He reminded believers that sin had become a blockade between them and God and as a result, their prayers could not reach him to be answered.



Deacon Blay entreated believers to enter the New Year with a heart of forgiveness, reconciliation and repentance in a bid to realize their full potential in life.



He said without forgiveness, repentance and reconciliation, the land had become barren and prayed that God would heal the nation and make it fruitful and prosperous.



He took his message from the book of John 8:1-11



