Church of Pentecost dedicates Cecilia Asare Memorial Temple in Obuasi

Regional News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Church of Pentecost in Obuasi dedicated the new GH¢1.25 million Cecilia Asare Memorial Temple on August 3.



The late Deaconess Cecilia Asare, a founding member who made great sacrifices for the church, was honored.



The dedication, led by Prophet David Kankam Beditor, highlighted her life of service and urged Christians to follow her example.



Prophet Beditor also called for peace during the upcoming elections.



Deaconess Asare’s son thanked the church for recognizing his mother's contributions.



The temple was funded by grants, local offerings, and donations.