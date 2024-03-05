Citi FM's Richard Sky files application with Supreme Court challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Private legal practitioner and Citi FM journalist, Richard Dela Sky has filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking a declaration that Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, is null, void, and of no effect.



Sky argues that the passage of the bill violates several provisions of the Constitution, including Article 33(5), Articles 12(1) and (2), 15(1), 17(1) and (2), 18(2), and 21(1) (a) (b) (d) and (e).



He contends that the bill raises concerns about potential infringement of fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.



Additionally, Sky claims that the Speaker of Parliament contravened constitutional provisions by admitting and allowing the bill to pass, as it imposes a charge upon the Consolidated Fund or other public funds of Ghana.



The bill, which criminalizes LGBTQ activities and their promotion, advocacy, and funding, was passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not yet assented to the bill, stating he will await the Supreme Court's ruling before making a decision.



Sky seeks an injunction restraining the President from assenting to the bill and barring any attempts to enforce its provisions, particularly those criminalizing same-sex relationships and related advocacy efforts.