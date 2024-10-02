Civil war could erupt if Galamsey is banned without regulation – Bishop J.Y. Adu

General News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Bishop J.Y. Adu, founder of the New Jerusalem Chapel, has warned that an abrupt ban on galamsey in Ghana could lead to civil unrest, as over four million Ghanaians depend on this trade.



In an interview, he compared Ghana's galamsey crisis to Nigeria's oil-related conflicts, suggesting similar clashes could arise if no alternative livelihoods are provided.



He advocated for regulating rather than banning galamsey, emphasizing that proper management could turn it into a sustainable industry.



Bishop Adu cited Ivory Coast as a model for effective mining regulation, highlighting the need for designated areas and licensing for small-scale miners.