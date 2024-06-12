You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949750
Claims 60-70% Okada riders foreigners false - Riders demand apology from YEA PRO

The Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) has refuted claims by Youth Employment Agency's (YEA) PRO, Awal Mohammed, that 60-70% of Okada riders are foreigners without Ghana cards.

ORAG's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Anthony Joseph, labeled these allegations as false and politically motivated.

He emphasized that 85% of ORAG members are Ghanaians with proper documentation, contributing significantly to the economy and participating in elections.

ORAG President Michael Kofi Owusu demanded a retraction from Mr. Mohammed and highlighted the association's commitment to Ghana's development and the importance of Okada riders in providing employment opportunities for the youth.

