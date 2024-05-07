Clashes in Dambai Lakeside lead to alleged shooting of 19-year-old

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In Dambai Lakeside, a tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, May 5, as clashes erupted between the police and angry youth, resulting in the alleged shooting death of 19-year-old Kwaku Sey.



According to Francis Gesaloge Boyesah Okoro, a resident of the community, the police were on a night patrol when they arrived to arrest some youths reportedly engaged in drug use. However, Sey resisted arrest, leading to chaos and the firing of warning shots. Tragically, Sey was struck by a stray bullet and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.



Emmanuel Atali, the Assemblyman for Dambai Lakeside, confirmed the altercation between the police and the youth. He recounted hearing a gunshot around 8:00 pm on Sunday and discovering Sey lying in a pool of blood. Atali promptly reported the incident to the police station, and Sey's body was subsequently taken to Worawora Hospital for preservation.



The incident sparked fear and panic among residents, with many seeking cover as tensions ran high. Additionally, in the heat of the confrontation, two motorcycles belonging to the police officers were destroyed by some of the enraged youths.



In response to the incident, police authorities have arrested two individuals to assist in their investigations. However, when approached for comment, both the Divisional and Regional Police Commands remained silent on the matter, leaving the community grappling with unanswered questions and heightened concerns.