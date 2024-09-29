You are here: HomeNews2024 09 29Article 1987421

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

    

Clergy to meet and pray for Mahama ahead of Election 2024 on Oct. 1

Former President John Dramani Mahama will meet with Christian leaders in Accra on October 1, 2024, for a special prayer session.

The event, which will be broadcast live on multiple platforms, will include prayers, worship, and fellowship.

During the meeting, Mahama, who is the NDC’s presidential candidate, will share his vision for Ghana and seek guidance and prayers from the clergy.

The program aims to foster engagement between the NDC flag-bearer and faith leaders as he outlines his plans for the country’s future.

