Cletus Avoka urges Akufo-Addo to resolve Bawku Conflict, calls for ingenuity

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to use his ingenuity in resolving the longstanding Bawku conflict in the Upper East Region.



Avoka emphasizes the impact of the conflict on the lives of the people, stating that teachers, nurses, and workers are avoiding postings to Bawku due to the insecurity caused by the ongoing conflict.



Avoka acknowledges the President's concerns expressed in the State of the Nation Address about the expenditure incurred in addressing the Bawku conflict.



However, he urges Akufo-Addo to deploy the same ingenuity used in resolving the Dagbon issues to bring a lasting solution to the Bawku matter before the end of his term in January 2025.



The MP emphasizes the vulnerability of Bawku due to its location near the borders of Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Togo, and highlights the need for urgent and effective resolution to restore normalcy and development in the area.



Additionally, Avoka expresses concerns about the neglect of an indigene from the Upper East Region in the nomination of Ministers of State, emphasizing the constitutional requirement for regional representation in ministerial appointments.