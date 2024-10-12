Climate change affecting women’s mental health – Research warns

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

New research from the Bosch Alumni Network reveals how climate change severely impacts women's mental health in coastal areas of West Africa.



Fishermen, facing declining fish catches due to climate change, spend longer periods away from home, sometimes forming new families abroad.



This leaves their wives and children neglected, leading to stress, frustration, and community breakdown.



The study, conducted with 40 fishmongers in Shiabu, Greater Accra, highlights the socio-psychological toll on women and calls for gender-sensitive climate policies, including women's involvement in decision-making and better support systems.