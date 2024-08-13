Coalition of Nurse and Midwife Trainees endorse Mahama’s call for job security over allowances

Health News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Coalition Concerned Nurses and Midwife Trainees has endorsed former President John Mahama's focus on prioritizing job security over financial allowances for trainee nurses.



Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, urged nursing students to value stable employment opportunities rather than temporary allowances, acknowledging their financial challenges but emphasizing long-term career stability.



He also criticized the current administration for failing to deliver on its promises, with some nurses missing allowances for up to 30 months.



Coalition leader Gilbert Kudze echoed Mahama’s stance, stressing that job security is crucial for the future of healthcare professionals in Ghana.