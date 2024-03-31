Coalition of Unemployed Veterinary Officers issue 21-day ultimatum to govt for deployment

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Coalition of Unemployed Veterinary Officers of Ghana has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government, demanding clarification and immediate deployment of the remaining 550 cleared veterinary officers alongside those who have completed their mandatory National Service.



Expressing their dissatisfaction, the coalition urges the Minister of Food and Agriculture to expedite the deployment process or face peaceful protests at the ministry’s premises until their demands are addressed.



Initially highlighting their plight in August 2020, the coalition sheds light on the predicament of over 1000 qualified Veterinary Officers who, despite graduating from Ghana's esteemed Veterinary Colleges, remain unemployed for nearly three years.



Abdul Ganiyu Iddrisu, President of the Coalition, voiced disappointment over the delay in deploying the remaining 50% of promised officers, as directed by President Akufo-Addo, despite the deployment of the initial 50%.



Frustrated by unsuccessful attempts to engage the Ministry of Agriculture in constructive dialogue regarding the delayed deployment, the coalition emphasizes the urgency of addressing the critical shortage of veterinary personnel, particularly in the face of recent disease outbreaks.



In response to these pressing concerns, the Unemployed Veterinary Officers Coalition of Ghana demands swift action from the government and warns of potential peaceful protests if their demands are not met within the stipulated timeframe.