Cocoa farmers are still selling farms to illegal miners – Western North NDC Chairman claims

The NDC's Western North Regional Chairman, Michael Aidoo, has criticized the government for neglecting cocoa farmers, leading to a decline in cocoa production.

He highlighted the impact of reduced support compared to the previous administration, emphasizing the farmers' hardship and their inclination to sell their farms to illegal miners.

Aidoo contrasted this with the support provided during Mahama's presidency, including free fertilizers and farm spraying.

He noted that delayed cocoa price increases worsened farmers' struggles, leading many to long for Mahama's leadership.

