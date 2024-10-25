You are here: HomeNews2024 10 25Article 1998527

Source: GNA

Coginta Ghana supports Peace Councils, Houses of Chiefs to manage land, conflict issues

Coginta Ghana has donated 20 motorbikes, valued at over one million Ghana Cedis, to local peace and land management partners to improve rapid conflict response in Ghana’s northern border regions.

The donation, supporting the PEACE PROTECT project funded by the EU, aims to enhance conflict prevention by providing Regional Peace Councils and Customary Land Secretariats with vital transportation for timely interventions.

Reverend Father Clement Aapengnuo emphasized the importance of swift action to prevent escalation, while local leaders expressed gratitude, noting the motorbikes will significantly improve access to remote areas and strengthen peacebuilding efforts in conflict-prone communities.

