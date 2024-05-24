You are here: HomeNews2024 05 24Article 1942175

Source: GNA

Collaborate, confront and combat violent extremism and terrorism – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Mr. Patrick Koffie, urged Ghanaians to unite against violent extremism and terrorism, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious activities to authorities.

Speaking at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting in Kadjebi District, organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and funded by the European Union (EU), Koffie highlighted the need for a peaceful society, especially ahead of the December 7 polls.

He called for intensified efforts to prevent extremism, citing the National Peace Council's estimate of over 200 conflicts in Ghana in 2020.

Koffie also advocated for traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms and encouraged stakeholders to prioritize peace over conflict.

