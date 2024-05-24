Collaborate, confront and combat violent extremism and terrorism – Security Analyst

Politics of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: GNA

Security Analyst, Mr. Patrick Koffie, urged Ghanaians to unite against violent extremism and terrorism, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious activities to authorities.



Speaking at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting in Kadjebi District, organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and funded by the European Union (EU), Koffie highlighted the need for a peaceful society, especially ahead of the December 7 polls.



He called for intensified efforts to prevent extremism, citing the National Peace Council's estimate of over 200 conflicts in Ghana in 2020.



Koffie also advocated for traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms and encouraged stakeholders to prioritize peace over conflict.