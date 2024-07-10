Collapse of GN Bank, others a failed gov’t policy — Alan Kyerematen

General News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. John Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has criticized the government's decision to collapse Groupe Nduom Bank and other financial institutions as a policy failure.



He noted that the Bank of Ghana had advised GN Bank to reclassify as a savings and loan company, making the shutdown unnecessary.



Kyerematen pledged to investigate the bank's collapse if elected president, emphasizing its negative impact on financial inclusion and job creation.



He assured Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, the Chairman of Groupe Nduom, of his commitment to make Ghana a financial hub for West Africa and to restore GN Bank’s license if he becomes president.