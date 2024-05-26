You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942487

General News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

    

Source: University of Ghana

College of Humanities hosts International Research Conference

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The conference featured diverse presentations and a pre-conference workshop for graduate students The conference featured diverse presentations and a pre-conference workshop for graduate students

The University of Ghana's College of Humanities has hosted its 6th International Research Conference on “Addressing Inequalities and Environmental Resilience for Sustainable Development.”

Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin emphasized the critical role of research in tackling global issues.

Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante highlighted the theme's importance and urged interdisciplinary collaboration. Keynote speaker Prof. Yaw Nyarko called for actionable solutions to developmental inequalities.

The conference, supported by Oxfam International and other partners, featured diverse presentations and a pre-conference workshop for graduate students, concluding with tours of significant cultural sites.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment