Collins Dauda granted bail

Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, has been granted bail following his arrest for alleged involvement in disturbances at a voter registration center in Kukuom, Ahafo Region, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.



A statement by the police over the weekend indicated that the MP was detained in connection with a recent disturbance during the limited voter registration exercise where one person was injured and hospitalized.



However, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that Mr. Dauda was not present at the scene of the disturbance, as he was busy monitoring the registration process in his constituency.



Confirming the bail to Citi News, Sammy Gyamfi said, "He [Collins Dauda] was immediately granted bail. And so he is currently on bail. And the police say that they are conducting their investigation, so he will hear from them. At no point was the Honorable Collins Dauda present at the scene. He was not there [at the scene] because he was busy in his constituency monitoring the registration process."



Gyamfi emphasized that Dauda committed no crime and was granted bail immediately. He criticized the police for creating the impression that Dauda was involved in criminal activity when he was not even present during the incident.



Gyamfi condemned the arrest and called on the police to focus on apprehending the true perpetrators of the disturbance, specifically mentioning a known NPP member, Anointing, as the leader of the group responsible for the chaos at the registration center.



He urged the police to arrest and prosecute those responsible for harassing, intimidating, and brutalizing innocent citizens at the registration center, rather than targeting individuals who were not involved in the incident.