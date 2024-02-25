Come back home and lead your countries — Emily Fertik urges Ghanaian students abroad

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: GNA

Ms Emily Fertik, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Ghana, has encouraged Ghanaian students abroad to return home and contribute positively to national development.



She said the United States was happy to receive students from different parts of the world, however, trainees must return to their home countries and make an impact in various sectors.



Ms Emily Fertik made the call at the opening session of a leadership and academic panel discussion hosted in Accra on Thursday by the University of Ghana and Cornell University.



Presenting some statistics, she said the number of Ghanaian students studying both undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in the United States increased by 32 percent in 2023.



She said Ghana was ranked 23rd in the world in sending students to the United States, and 14th in the world in terms of graduate students studying in the United States.



Ms Emily Fertik said the United State was impressed with the high level of interest and the benefit students gained from studying abroad, but educational collaborations were more effective when students returned to their home countries.



“…When it works best is when you come back to Ghana. We want you, we love you. We welcome you throughout the United States, all 50 states…And then please come back and lead your countries…Come back and do what you need to do to make your dreams come true here in Ghana,” she stated.



Stressing the importance of collaborations, Ms Fertik said the United States government would continue to invest in partnerships with Ghanaian universities by facilitating joint research, expand institutional capacity, and encourage innovation.



She also highlighted public-private partnerships in technology transfer and job creation, adding that such collaborations would impact lives and economies.



The dialogue was on the topic: “The Future of Collaboration: Global Higher Education and Making a Difference at Home and in the World”.



Prof. Gordon Awandare, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affair, University of Ghana, highlighted the elements of effective academic collaborations, stressing mutual understanding, respect and trust.



The two-day forum focused on issues of public health and policy, climate change and adaptation, and other subjects, with panelists sharing perspectives on the need to establish long term international relationships.