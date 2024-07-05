Comfortable Political Elites must stop inciting public agitation- NAPO

Politics of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticized political elites for inciting unrest due to not being in power.



He condemned the NDC's comparisons to Kenya's protests and urged collaboration among leaders, emphasizing patience and respect for democratic processes.



Opoku Prempeh warned against actions that could destabilize Ghana, highlighting the country's economic history and advocating for sustainable growth and stability.