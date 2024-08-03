Commander of Prisons of Volta and Oti pulled out of service

Regional News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

A pullout ceremony was held for Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Raphael Kwasi Tuekpe, the outgoing Commander of the Ghana Prison Service in the Volta and Oti Regions, who retired in July 2024 after 32 years of service.



The event at Ho Central Prisons was attended by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, and various security heads.



DDP Tuekpe was celebrated for his initiative and contributions to infrastructure development and international peacekeeping missions.



He took command in July 2023 and addressed pressing issues, particularly sanitation.



DDP Edward Eshun will succeed him as the new Commander.