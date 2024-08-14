Commercial sex workers resume business at ‘circle’ despite Regional Minister’s directive

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: 3news

Despite a fire in June 2024 that destroyed brothels along the Kwame Nkrumah ‘Circle’ railway line and a subsequent warning from Greater Accra Regional Minister Nii Kwatei Titus Glover to cease construction on the land, commercial sex workers have returned and begun rebuilding.



The area is now crowded with makeshift brothels, and minors are reportedly involved in the activities.



Encroachment into buffer zones for shuttle services has occurred, and sanitation issues are worsening with garbage piling up and entering drains.



The Ghana Railways Authority must act to address these problems and maintain order along the railway line.