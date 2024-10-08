You are here: HomeNews2024 10 08Article 1990895

Source: GNA

Communities receive education face-lift in Biakoye District

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Biakoye, has officially opened a six-unit classroom block at the Bowiri Kwamikrom R/C KG/Primary A&B School to enhance the delivery of education in the district.

Additionally, the DCE has inaugurated and handed over the refurbished Tapa-Akaa Yaw D/A Primary School for immediate use.

During her remarks, Madam Carboo emphasized that the government, in collaboration with the Assembly, is committed to investing in the well-being of the district's residents across various sectors, particularly in education.

She also stressed the importance of parents taking an active interest in their children's education to ensure a promising future for the students.

Madam Carboo highlighted that the newly constructed classroom block comprises a staff room, a storage facility, and the headmaster's office, providing a conducive environment for the teachers.

