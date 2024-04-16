Completion of Kotokrom-Yawhima road section brings relief

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents and motorists in Kotokrom and Yawhima, located in the Bono Region, can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the completion of one side of the 10-kilometer Kotokrom-Yawhima dual carriageway brings an end to over a decade of dusty and deplorable road conditions, Graphic Online reports.



The road, which connects the Bono and Bono East regions, has been a major source of discomfort and danger for commuters, leading to the closure of health facilities, schools, and businesses along its path.



The completion of one side of the road comes as a welcome development, especially considering the frequent road accidents and health hazards posed by its previous condition. The bumpy, pothole-riddled, and dusty road had made driving difficult and dangerous, affecting both commuters and vehicles.



Residents and transport unions had staged several peaceful demonstrations over the years to protest against the state of the road, with one such protest in May 2019 leading to the arrest of 46 protestors.



The contract for the road's reconstruction was awarded by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016, but the project faced delays and setbacks after the current government re-awarded it to another contractor in 2017.



After being abandoned due to financial constraints, work on the road resumed on March 16, 2024, by contractor SAMES Limited, who had earlier resumed work in December the previous year.



The completion of one side of the road and its opening to commuters is seen as a significant milestone, thanks in part to the lobbying efforts of the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh.



While residents have expressed gratitude for the progress made, they have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure the completion of the entire stretch before the end of his tenure.



The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi, has assured residents that the government has released enough funds for the completion of the entire road. He also mentioned that the contractor would soon move to work on the other side of the road, addressing the concerns of the residents and ensuring a smoother commute for all.