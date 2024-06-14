Concerned Drivers Association welcomes Mahama’s decision to establish pension scheme for drivers

Politics of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) has endorsed former President John Mahama's proposals to establish a comprehensive pension scheme for drivers, modernize transport terminals, and provide hire purchase vehicles.



C-DAG praised Mahama's commitment to improving the transportation sector and ensuring drivers' social security.



The association promised to campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the upcoming elections, ensuring Mahama's promises are fulfilled.



C-DAG also commended Mahama's plan to institute a Drivers' Day to recognize their contributions.