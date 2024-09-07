You are here: HomeNews2024 09 07Article 1978460

General News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Concerned Farmers give security agencies 48-Hour ultimatum to end galamsey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This comes after the Ghana Water Company revealed that 60% of water sources are polluted This comes after the Ghana Water Company revealed that 60% of water sources are polluted

The Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana has given security agencies a 48-hour ultimatum to stop illegal mining (galamsey), which is devastating the environment.

This comes after the Ghana Water Company revealed that 60% of water sources are polluted, reducing their treatment capacity.

Environmental groups like A Rocha Ghana and Eco-conscious Citizens have warned of severe consequences if galamsey continues.

The Association's president, Nana Oboadi Boateng Bonsu, criticized past anti-galamsey efforts, calling them ineffective, and urged security forces to take decisive action to protect the environment and agriculture.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment