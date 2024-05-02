Concerned Kasoa residents urge precise reporting to safeguard community's reputation

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Kasoa are expressing frustration over the persistent misrepresentation of their community in the media, particularly in response to recent criminal incidents wrongly attributed to the area.



In light of the shooting of a military personnel at the District Police Command in Millennium City, which falls within the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, concerned residents are calling for accurate reporting and an end to the unwarranted association of Kasoa with criminal activities.



A statement issued by the residents on Tuesday, May 1, 2024, emphasized their discontent with the ongoing portrayal of Kasoa in the media, stressing that the community has unfairly been labeled as a hub of crime despite many incidents occurring outside its jurisdiction.



The residents highlighted the importance of precise reporting to safeguard the reputation of Kasoa and prevent any negative impact on its economic opportunities, noting that inaccurate portrayals hinder business potentials in the area.



Furthermore, the residents pointed out discrepancies in the reporting of recent incidents, such as the shooting at Millennium City, clarifying that the location falls under Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District, distinct from Kasoa, which is within the Awutu Senya East Municipality.



They urged media organizations and state agencies to conduct thorough research and refrain from mentioning Kasoa in connection with crimes that occur outside its boundaries.