Concerned Mother’s Movement congratulates Efua Ghartey and Vice

General News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: GNA

The Concerned Mothers Movement, a women's NGO in the Western Region, has congratulated Lawyer Efua Ghartey on her election as the President of the Ghana Bar Association, along with her Vice, Victoria.



The Movement highlighted that their success showcases women's leadership potential when provided with opportunities.



Executive Director Mrs. Josephine Amoh stated that Ghartey's achievement serves as an inspiration for young girls to pursue their dreams.



Ghartey, co-founder of Ghartey & Ghartey Law Firm, has extensive experience in corporate law and has held various leadership roles in legal and charitable organizations.