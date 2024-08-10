You are here: HomeNews2024 08 10Article 1968812

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Concerned Youth of Keta to demonstrate over delayed justice for Jerry Kpesenu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jerry Kpesenu Jerry Kpesenu

The Concerned Youth of Keta, in the Volta Region, plan a two-day demonstration on August 21-22 to protest the delayed justice for Jerry Kpesenu, allegedly killed by police in custody.

The group, led by General Secretary Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, is frustrated by the state's inaction despite what they describe as clear evidence of police brutality.

The demonstration aims to draw attention to their demand for accountability and justice.

Kpesenu's death followed his arrest on June 6, 2024, after a dispute over a tenant's unauthorized installation of an air conditioner.

His body remains in the Keta Municipal Hospital morgue.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment