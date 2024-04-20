Concerned chiefs and stool representatives announce renunciation of Ave Dakpa paramount chief

Regional News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: Akukorku Media consult

Fourteen (14) Concerned Chiefs and Stool Representatives, including the Mankrado of the Ave Dakpa Traditional Area, Torgbui Kofi Kpetor, have officially renounced their Paramount Chief, Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V, citing a series of grievances and alleged infractions.



In a letter addressed to the Regional House of Chiefs at Ho and dated Friday, 5th April, 2024, the traditional leaders outlined their decision after fifteen (15) years of careful consideration. They clarified that within the Ave Dakpa Traditional Area, the Awormefia, Torgbui Atta Kofi VII, serves as the Overlord and Sole Kingmaker, responsible for the enstoolment of all current eighteen (18) Divisional Chiefs and Queenmothers, including the Paramount Chief.



The letter accused Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V of attempting to usurp the authority of the Awormefia and insulting other chiefs following failed attempts. Specific allegations included derogatory remarks towards the Awormefia, failure to uphold promises made during public oaths, and unauthorized appointments within the traditional structure.



Further accusations against the Paramount Chief included accusations of autocratic behavior, unilateral decision-making, and disrespect towards established customs and traditions.



In response, a spokesperson for Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V acknowledged receipt of the letter and confirmed ongoing adjudication by the Regional House of Chiefs. The Paramount Chief refrained from immediate comment pending the outcome of the process.



The letter was copied to various institutions and stakeholders ki, including the National House of Chiefs, sister Traditional Areas, local authorities, and elected representatives.



