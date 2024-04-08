Concerned citizens of Okyeman accuse Otchere-Darko of deception during 2020 elections

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A faction identifying as the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman has criticized Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for alleged deception during the 2020 general elections.



The group accuses Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), of manipulating them into demonstrating against former President John Dramani Mahama, only to disregard them following the election victory.



In a Facebook post dated Friday, May 27, 2022, the Okyeman Youth for Development, one of the participating groups in the demonstration, expressed disillusionment with Otchere-Darko's leadership, asserting that they had been abandoned after serving his interests.



The statement cautioned NPP delegates against blindly following Otchere-Darko's directives and urged them to prioritize competence and trustworthiness in their decision-making processes.



The 2020 demonstration organized by these groups was sparked by Mr. Mahama's sharing of an article on Facebook that labeled certain government officials involved in the controversial Agyapa deal as 'Sakawa-Akyem boys', inciting outrage among NPP members and other factions during the election campaign.



Protestors gathered in Asamankese, donning red and black attire and brandishing placards condemning what they perceived as tribalism from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and expressing support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



President Akufo-Addo, addressing the issue during a meeting with the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference in August 2020, condemned the ethnocentric remarks while urging a cessation of such divisive language in politics.