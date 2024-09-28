Conduct of Democracy Hub protesters condemnable but not enough to deny them bail – Former Deputy AG

General News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: 3news

Former Deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine has condemned the recent actions of the Democracy Hub protesters, including blocking roads and clashing with police, but believes denying them bail is a violation of their rights.



Speaking on TV3 on September 28, Ayine asserted that such actions, while condemnable, do not warrant prolonged detention without bail, describing the denial as a judicial abuse of citizens' rights.



He criticized police for preventing access to legal counsel, emphasizing the fundamental right to legal representation.



Ayine's comments follow the remand of leading protesters, including Oliver Barker-Vormawor, amid ongoing legal proceedings.