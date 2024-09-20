You are here: HomeNews2024 09 20Article 1983989

Confirmed: Oreilly SHS Student Accused of Murder is 19 – Police Tell Court

A final-year student of O'Reilly Senior High School, Godwin Mawuli, has been confirmed to be over 19 years old, giving the District Court at La authority to handle his case.

Mawuli is accused of killing his classmate, Edward Borketey Sackey, after a disagreement about who had wealthier parents.

Police confirmed his age using documents like his BECE certificate and National Health Insurance card.

The court has remanded him into custody while investigations continue, and the case has been adjourned to October 7, 2024, for updates.

