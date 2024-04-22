Confucius Institute celebrates 15th UN Chinese Language Day at University of Ghana

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana recently marked the 15th United Nations Chinese Language Day, highlighting the significance of the Chinese language and cultural exchange in Ghana.



Established by the UN Department of Public Information in 2010, the day aims to celebrate multilingualism, cultural diversity, and promote the use of all official languages within the UN.



April 20 was chosen to honor Cangjie, a mythical figure credited with inventing Chinese characters thousands of years ago.



The Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana was founded in 2013 in collaboration with Zhejiang University of Technology and the Confucius Institute Headquarters in China to promote Chinese language and culture in Ghana.



The celebration of the 15th UN Chinese Language Day at the University of Ghana focused on the theme "Chinese Language: Connecting Cultures through the Bridge of Mutual Learning."



Professor Clement Kwamina Appah, the Ghanaian Director of the institute, in a Graohic Online report, encouraged Ghanaian students to learn Chinese, citing the numerous opportunities it opens up, including scholarships, employment with Chinese companies in Ghana, and participation in the Chinese Bridge Programme.



He highlighted a Ghanaian student from the University of Ghana winning the global Chinese Bridge Programme last year, showcasing the possibilities for Ghanaian students on the international stage.



Professor Jimin Wang, the Chinese Director at the institute, emphasized the role of the Confucius Institute in cultural exchange and education, aiming to strengthen ties between China and Ghana.



He mentioned the institute's commitment to expanding Chinese language education in Ghana and providing valuable opportunities for students and professionals.



Prof. Wang also advocated for the inclusion of Chinese in the education curriculum for young children, suggesting it would offer them more choices in international languages as they progress.



As part of the celebrations, a Chinese Proficiency Contest was held, where students from various educational institutions showcased their fluency in the Chinese language and understanding of Chinese culture.



The winners included Nyamedea Akua Akuokoh Acheampong from Rising Sun Montessori School in the basic school category and Habibatu Ibrahim from the University of Ghana in the university category.



The contest aimed to reward students for their proficiency and promote the learning of the Chinese language and culture in Ghana