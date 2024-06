Regional News of Monday, 24 June 2024

A planned outdooring ceremony for the Queen Mother of Adadientam near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region has been disrupted by youth protests, citing opposition to her imposition.



Despite efforts to maintain peace, tensions remained high, requiring increased security measures.



The incident highlights underlying tensions within the community and the importance of proper channels for conflict resolution.