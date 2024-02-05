Consider constant reshuffling of appointees when elected - Yaa Naa urges Mahama

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaa-Naa Abukari II, the revered overlord of Dagbon, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, to prioritise the continuous reshuffling of appointees, aiming to assemble the best human resources for governance if elected.



Yaa-Naa emphasised that such strategic reshuffling would enable Mahama to construct a government equipped with competent individuals, thus enhancing the chances of a successful comeback in 2025.



Speaking through a representative on February 5, Yaa-Naa underscored the importance of presenting a competent government to Ghanaians, warning Mahama against the consequences of failure in this regard.



"Ensure that your team is comprised of individuals chosen on the basis of merit and competence. Do not hesitate to replace even loyalists if they are not fit for the task," Yaa-Naa advised, particularly emphasising the significance of the cabinet's role in governance.



Yaa-Naa also urged Mahama to prioritise building a legacy over personal gain, stressing the importance of leaving behind a meaningful contribution for future generations.



Mahama, in response, commended Yaa-Naa for his efforts in restoring peace in Dagbon and highlighted the necessity of addressing security concerns. He pledged to prioritize the completion of delayed projects, including the water treatment facility in Yendi.



Expressing disappointment over the prolonged water crisis in Yendi, Mahama assured the community of his commitment to resolving the issue if elected, promising relief from water scarcity.



Additionally, Mahama conducted a town hall meeting at Yendi Senior High School, engaging with locals and addressing community concerns.