Constitutional Review C’ttee proposes 277 MPs

Politics of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The twelve-member Constitutional Review Consultative Committee (CRCC), chaired by Clara Kasser-Tee, has proposed amendments to cap the number of constituencies in Ghana at 277, amending Articles 93 and 47 of the Constitution.



They also recommend limiting the President's appointment of ministers to 25 and removing the ability to appoint deputy ministers.



Additionally, they suggest a restructured National Security Council to include various heads of national services and three presidential appointees.



These proposals aim to streamline government size and ensure effective governance. The CRCC was inaugurated on April 28, 2023, to review and recommend constitutional amendments.