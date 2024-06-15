Constitutional Review Committee recommends payment of taxes by the President

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Constitutional Review Consultative Committee (CRCC) has recommended that the President of Ghana should pay taxes on his salary and emoluments to set an example and reflect equality before the law.



Currently, Article 68 (5) of the 1992 Constitution exempts the President from paying income tax.



The CRCC suggests revising this article to mandate tax payments by the President, triggering necessary amendments in the income tax law. This recommendation was discussed at a public forum in Parliament House, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu.



The 12-member CRCC, led by Madam Clara Kasser-Tee, is reviewing various constitutional submissions and proposals.