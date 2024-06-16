Constitutional Review Consultative Committee proposes capping size of Parliament

General News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Constitutional Review Consultative Committee has proposed capping the size of Parliament at 277 elected Members, aligning with the current number of MPs.



The Committee also recommends limiting the size of government, removing the power to appoint Deputy Ministers, and repealing Article 68 (5) to require the President to pay taxes on their salary and emoluments, promoting equality before the law.



Additionally, they suggest abolishing Regional Ministers and limiting the number of Ministers to 25.



These proposals aim to ensure efficient governance and reflect the principle of equality before the law.