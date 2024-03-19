Construction Company gifts free house to single mother of autistic child

Health News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernice Amoah, a single mother raising a child with autism, was recently awarded a one-bedroom house by Joberg Foundation, the charitable arm of Joberg Ghana Limited, a construction company in Ghana, Graphic Online reports.



Previously living in a rundown kiosk while selling sachet water on the streets, Ms. Amoah was presented with the keys to her new home in Katamanso, Greater Accra Region, last Saturday.



The house, provided by Joberg Foundation, comprises a kitchen, bathroom, living room, porch, and fully equipped with solar panels, along with a spacious compound. This marks the third instance of Joberg Foundation donating homes to those in need, following previous donations to two widows.



Joberg Foundation's initiative aims to support homeless, impoverished, and hardworking individuals by providing them with free housing.



Ms. Amoah, overwhelmed with gratitude, could not contain her tears during the presentation ceremony, expressing profound thanks to the management of Joberg Ghana Limited and Joberg Foundation for their generosity.



Ms. Amoah shared her challenging journey, particularly after giving birth to her daughter, facing rejection from family members who labeled the child as a "marine spirit." Despite the hardships, she persevered, tending to her daughter's needs while earning a living by selling sachet water daily.



The selection process for the donation involved an application submitted by Mary Kufuor, Founder of Klicks Africa Foundation, an NGO supporting autistic children, upon learning about Joberg's initiative.