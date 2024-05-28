Construction begins for Legacy Temple Project of Assemblies of God

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, has initiated the construction of Legacy Temples in Adansi Asokwa, Ashanti Region.



The Legacy Temple Project, part of his Transformation Agenda, aims to build churches in rural areas.



This project encourages individuals, groups, and agencies to construct church buildings.



Rev. Wengam highlighted the historical significance and need for decent worship places in rural areas, urging members to contribute.



A 500-seat auditorium, sponsored by Deacon Kwabena Adu-Boahene, is set to be completed by year-end. The project received support from local leaders and church officials.