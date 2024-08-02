Construction equipment won’t end at galamsey sites -Naa Torshie

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, has assured that the new road construction equipment provided to the 261 assemblies will not be used for illegal mining.



Launched on July 31, 2024, under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), the equipment aims to enhance road networks and support local economies.



Naa Torshie emphasized that the machinery will improve transportation, reduce post-harvest losses, and create jobs.



She praised President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for their support and noted that strict oversight will ensure proper use and quality of the roadwork.