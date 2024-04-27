Construction of one-storey shopping mall to commence in Damongo

Regional News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Karimu Kusubari, West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, has handed over a site for the construction of a one-storey shopping mall at Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital.



The project, when completed, will facilitate commercial activities and boost the local economy.



Mr Kusubari, speaking at the handing over ceremony, reiterated the government’s commitment towards the development of the municipality to improve the quality of lives of the people.



He said it was the government’s priority to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (one), which sought to eradicate extreme poverty.



He said the project was one of the key projects he desired to witness its commencement and completion.



The project is being funded by the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, a World Bank Loan Facility, aimed at improving road network among others in the area.



The contractor is expected to commence work in two weeks and the project duration is six months.



Mr Kusubari inspected a completed drainage system at Ngbaripe, a suburb of Damongo, which is aimed at preventing flooding in the area.