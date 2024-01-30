Construction works begin on Bonwire roads

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

After reports of difficulties faced by residents in the historic Kente Weaving town of Bonwire due to the poor condition of their roads, by Citi News, construction has now commenced to address the issue.



Bonwire residents expressed concerns about the challenges posed by deteriorating roads that connect neighboring communities. As a vital hub for Ghanaian Kente fabric, weavers pointed out how the substandard roads were adversely affecting their businesses, deterring tourists from visiting the area.



Construction workers are actively tackling road issues, bringing significant relief to the residents.



"All inhabitants of Bonwire have consistently complained about the poor state of roads here. President Akufo-Addo has now responded to our plea. Construction works are underway in many areas here. With the equipment they have brought, we are optimistic that they will complete the construction before leaving this area," remarked Nana Poku, an opinion leader in Bonwire.



"We were genuinely concerned when construction on various roads here was abandoned. We suffered because of the dusty road. As a tourist center, many people were discouraged from visiting due to the poor road network. After years of complaining, the government is now addressing it. We want the government to ensure the work is completed to provide the much-needed relief," added another resident, Degraft Okai Kwabena.



Drivers, who have faced frequent vehicle breakdowns due to poor road conditions, are urging the government to ensure the completion of the construction to alleviate their ongoing struggles.



"The road projects here have been abandoned for a long time. We have always complained about it. Construction started at a point but was later abandoned, and some residents even got injured falling into pits. After more complaints, they resumed work and then halted again. They have now resumed, but we fear it could be abandoned once again. We don't want them to deceive us, especially since it's an election year, and then abandon the work again," expressed a concerned taxi driver, Prince Boateng.



"Armed robbers used to exploit the poor road network to attack people here. We want the government to ensure construction works are not halted to give us some relief because we usually experience vehicle breakdowns due to the poor state of roads," stated Bismark Acheampong, a driver.



"We are excited about the ongoing construction works since our vehicles have been breaking down because of the poor roads here. We don't want work to stall halfway through the construction. If they don't complete work on the various road projects, we will vote against the government," added Kingsley Oppong Boateng, a driver.



In an interview, the contractors responsible for the road projects in Bonwire assured the public of their commitment to completing the work on schedule. They emphasized that all necessary allocations have been secured to facilitate an early and successful completion.



“The contract is for the rehabilitation of Bonwire junction-Asonomaso road. The entire length is around 11 kilometres. This project was awarded just at the beginning of this year. We are expected to complete it in 24 months’ time. We might not use that two years to complete. We might finish before our time because of the progress that is going on. Kofi Job is a big company. We have our logistics, we have some amount of money that is backing us. With the push of the government, we hope to complete the work in no time,” Kofi Kankam, Project engineer, Kofi Job Company Limited noted.