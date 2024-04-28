Contesting Akan NPP Parliamentary aspirants embrace each other, igniting jubilation

Politics of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: GNA

The hearty embrace of the two New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirants contesting the Akan by-election at the weekend ignited great jubilation among the voters, seeing the unity being exhibited by their leaders.



Lawyer Tapha Tassah, an Accra-based private Legal Practitioner, and Awal Rabiu, the Akan Constituency NPP Chairman, embraced each other in the full glare of the voters, who were then in a queue waiting to cast their ballot.



Mr Adamu Hussein, a delegate, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the gesture from the contestants was a demonstration to show the delegates that “after all the Party comes first”.



Mr Adamu, the Assemblyman for Dodi-Atta Kofi, said the candidates locking in an embrace before the delegates showed peace and togetherness.



Mr Adams Misiliu, the former Buem Constituency Chairman for the NPP, told the Ghana News Agency that the warm embrace portrayed unity and that the two contenders would work together regardless of who emerged winner.



A total of 635 delegates are voting in the primary, which became necessary following the demise of Alhaji Rashid Bawa, the former Akan Constituency NPP Parliamentary Candidate, who died on Thursday, March 14, 2024.