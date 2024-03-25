Contractor returns to finish Mpraeso-Abetifi road before Easter

Regional News of Monday, 25 March 2024

The long-abandoned Mpraeso-Abetifi road in the Eastern region is finally set to undergo tarring ahead of the Easter celebrations.



Scheduled to be completed before Easter, the road, notorious for slow traffic during the Kwawu Easter festivities, was left unfinished by its contractor but has now resumed construction.



Working tirelessly day and night, the contractor aims to complete the project just in time for the Easter festivities, with preparations underway to commence tarring the road starting Wednesday.



While some residents and drivers in Mpraeso have voiced dissatisfaction over the delays, others are optimistic about the progress being made on the road project.