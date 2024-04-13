Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, reportedly sacked by Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has been relieved of his duties.



Sources within the Presidency have revealed that he has been instructed to hand over by the close of today, according to MyNewsGh.com.



The reasons behind President Akufo-Addo's decision to sack the Controller and Accountant General remain unclear at this time.



However, it is worth noting that Kwaning-Bosompem faced criticism previously when he vigorously campaigned to become a Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region.



This development comes after Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem failed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) last Monday. As the head of the agency responsible for overseeing government accounts, his absence raised eyebrows among committee members.



The Controller and Accountant-General, an agency under the Ministry of Finance, was expected to address queries from the committee. However, he failed to show up, and no prior permission was granted for his absence.



Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem's political ambitions were evident as he contested for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidacy in New Akyem Swedru.



Unfortunately, he lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, during the primaries. Kwaning-Bosompem received 94 votes compared to the incumbent's 194.



During the PAC session, Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare, who led the ministry and its agencies, attempted to explain the Controller and Accountant General's absence. However, her explanation reportedly did not satisfy committee members.



MP Yusif Sulemana from Bole Bamboi, a member of the PAC, expressed surprise at Kwaning-Bosompem's absence. He recalled that the Controller had assured them that his participation in the NPP primaries would not affect his work. Thus, his failure to attend the PAC meeting despite losing the primaries raised questions.



The Chairman of PAC, James Klutse Avedzi, intervened to defer questions about Kwaning-Bosompem's absence to a later date. The circumstances surrounding his dismissal by President Akufo-Addo remain unclear, and further details are awaited.