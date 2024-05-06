Controversy erupts in Akyem Kusi as DCE attempts to halt MP's funeral ground project

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tensions flared in Akyem Kusi, Akwatia Constituency, Eastern Region, as the DCE of Denkyembour, Seth Birikorang Ofosu, stirred controversy by attempting to halt the construction of a funeral ground initiated by MP Henry Boakye Yiadom.



According to an Herald Ghana report, the DCE claimed that funding was now available for alternative projects, sparking discontent within the community.



MP Yiadom, with a team, began the construction to provide a dedicated space for mourning and remembrance rituals.However, the DCE abruptly stopped the initiative, citing available funding for other projects.



A meeting between the DCE and the Chief of Akyem Kusi, Nana Ntiamoah Kusi Boabum II, aimed to resolve the conflict.



However, news of the DCE’s actions reached the local youth, who were not in favor of halting the project, believing their voices were not being heard.



The local youth confronted both the Chief and the DCE, asserting that they would not allow the project to be abandoned. They highlighted the project's importance and suggested that allocated funds be used for other community needs.



The clash of opinions has raised questions about the DCE's authority and the balancing act between progress and community values. The construction of the funeral ground remains in limbo, awaiting a resolution that satisfies all parties involved