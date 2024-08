Politics of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

President Akufo-Addo dismissed controversy over the SSNIT hotels transfer to Rock City Hotels, owned by Minister Bryan Acheampong, as unnecessary.



Despite protests and claims of distress sale, Akufo-Addo highlighted SSNIT’s GH₵230 million profit to demonstrate financial health.



He urged caution and better dialogue from organized labor.