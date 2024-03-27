Controversy surrounds cancelled interview with Bongo Ideas on Onua TV

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Recent reports suggest that an interview planned for Tuesday with social media personality Albert Nat Hyde, also known as Bongo Ideas, on Media General's Onua TV was abruptly cancelled.



Bongo Ideas had reportedly been involved in a recent controversial incident, alleging kidnapping by individuals purported to be police officers, although the Police Service has denied these claims.



In a recent interview with DW, Bongo Ideas mentioned being cautioned against making comments about President Akufo-Addo, sparking anticipation for his scheduled interview with Captain Smart, host of Maakye on Onua TV, known for his criticism of the Akufo-Addo government.



However, the interview did not proceed as planned, disappointing many viewers.



Reacting to the cancellation, a user identified as Asamoah alleged that the interview was called off due to a past comment made by Bongo Ideas against Captain Smart.



According to Asamoah's claim, Bongo Ideas had previously insulted Captain Smart in a social media post from 2022, referring to him as an "unprofessional journalist."



However, neither Captain Smart nor Bongo Ideas have confirmed this allegation.



Asamoah further alleged that Captain Smart angrily cancelled the interview and warned Bongo Ideas against crossing his path, resulting in dissatisfaction on both sides.



