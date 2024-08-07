Convicted criminal & inflated invoice uncovered in 307 ambulance purchase

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The One-Ambulance, One-Constituency initiative, costing over $120 million, is facing serious allegations of corruption and fraud.



Charles Oppong-Kyekyeku, CEO of Luxury World Auto Group Limited, implicated in the deal, has been found guilty of forgery and inflating invoice amounts.



Investigations revealed he forged a proforma invoice, inflating it by $60,000, and presented it for procurement.



Oppong-Kyekyeku, previously convicted of fraud in the UK, was found to have used these fake documents for official transactions.



Despite this, he faced little consequence, raising concerns about the oversight and integrity of the procurement process.



The scandal has triggered criticism of the government's failure to ensure proper due diligence.